Houston Radio Hosts Get In Heated Exchange On Super Bowl LII Radio Row

Pack a bunch of loud, highly opinionated radio hosts into one cramped, chaotic environment — what could possibly go wrong?

Houston sports radio hosts Seth Payne and Josh Innes threw verbal haymakers at each other Wednesday during a heated altercation on Super Bowl LII Radio Row. It all started when SportsTalk 790 producer Jim Mudd began recording Payne and the SportsRadio 610 team, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Innes (who, judging by Twitter reactions, isn’t very popular in Houston) joined Mudd in recording the rival station’s show. And once that happened, Payne — a former Houston Texans defensive lineman — laid into Innes, who reportedly was fired by a Philadelphia radio station in 2016.

“You’re a fraud, you’re a joke, you bounce around, the Philly people here know you’re a joke, the Houston people,” Payne said. ” … You have like one employer left who you can work for.”

Watch the intense kerfuffle at Mall of America in the clips below:

(Warning: There’s some NSFW language in the videos.)

More footage from the fight on radio row!! pic.twitter.com/Z3TMcteN9V — Kirk & Callahan (@KirkAndCallahan) January 31, 2018

A fight on radio row!! pic.twitter.com/x4uUNnHKdC — Kirk & Callahan (@KirkAndCallahan) January 31, 2018

Yikes. So much for keeping the focus on the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles.

Innes and Payne later joined WEEI’s “Kirk & Callahan” to talk about the feud.

The combatants have joined us now! pic.twitter.com/XsIs0PEA0a — Kirk & Callahan (@KirkAndCallahan) January 31, 2018

Now, if you’re familiar with any city’s sports radio, you probably know that rival morning shows often have not-so-nice things to say about each other. So, perhaps tensions between the two stations finally reached a boiling point.

For the record: SportsRadio 610 (Payne’s station) has the highest-rated morning sports talk show in Houston, per the Chronicle.