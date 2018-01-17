How Austin Rivers Really Started Clippers-Rockets Fight, Per Matt Barnes

Did Austin Rivers’ mouth write a check his game can’t cash?

Recently retired NBA player Matt Barnes believes Rivers’ arrogance was the primary reason why the Los Angeles Clippers and the Houston Rockets reportedly almost brawled Monday night at Staples Center. Rivers exchanged words with Rockets forward Trevor Ariza near the end of the ill-tempered game, and Houston players reportedly tried to enter the Los Angeles locker room to confront the Clippers guard physically.

Barnes, who played with Rivers in Los Angeles in 2014-15, ripped the 25-year-old during his appearance on Mad Dog Sports Radio. Barnes also accused Rivers’ father, Clippers coach Doc, of engineering the team’s decline through nepotism.

#ICYMI – @Matt_Barnes22 tells @NicoleZaloumis & @RicBucher that Austin Rivers is a fake tough guy who's "arrogant" and Doc Rivers is responsible for "the demise of the Clippers". Hear the full interview On Demand with the @SIRIUSXM app! #LCLonMDSR pic.twitter.com/Y1WYRKEjxr — Mad Dog Sports Radio (@MadDogRadio) January 17, 2018

“Austin kinda rubs people the wrong way,” Barnes said. “… He talks a lot of trash and doesn’t really back it up. I think people are probably tired of that.”

Barnes apparently has removed his proverbial gloves now that he has exited the sanctuaries that are NBA locker rooms.

Thumbnail photo via Ed Szczepanski/USA TODAY Sports Images