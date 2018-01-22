Hyundai Promises Follow-Up To Last Year’s Super Bowl Ad In New Teaser

With two weeks until the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles square off in Super Bowl LII, automakers are beginning to hype up their in-game commercials.

Hyundai started promoting its ad earlier than most, airing 30-second teasers during both the AFC and NFC Championship games, according to AdAge. The videos promise a followup to Hyundai’s popular “Operation: Better” commercial from Super Bowl LI.

In 2017, Hyundai shot its commercial while the game was taking place, reuniting three soldiers stationed in Poland with their families, who were watching the game in the United States.

Although Hyundai claims “this year we’ll surprise millions,” its not clear whether it plans to do so in one ad, or multiple.