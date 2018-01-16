Hyundai’s 275-Horsepower 2019 Veloster N Puts VW Golf GTI In Its Place

The first model Hyundai N will sell in the United States won’t just be a hot hatchback, it will be one of the hottest.

Hyundai revealed Monday that the 2019 Veloster N will squeeze 275 horsepower out of its 2-liter turbocharged in-line four cylinder engine. The Korean automaker unveiled the sport-tuned hatch at the North American International Auto Show alongside the updated Veloster, on which it’s based.

Although Hyundai N aims for the Veloster N to be a track-ready daily driver — by fitting it with a limited-slip differential, electronically controlled suspension, short-throw shifter, standard Michelin Pilot SuperSport tires and optional bespoke Pirelli P-Zeros — its engineers weren’t all that concerned with outright pace.

Instead, they focused on making the car fun to drive, as is evident from the fact that Hyundai refers to the car’s five driving modes as the “N Grin Control System.”

“Veloster N takes Hyundai to a new level of purchase consideration for true driving enthusiasts in the U.S. market,” Albert Biermann, head of Hyundai’s performance development and high performance vehicle division, said in a statement. “The Veloster N is another example of Hyundai Motor’s capabilities, creating an exciting sports car with thrilling dynamics combined with a compelling affordability equation as key to the N high-performance concept.”

To ensure the Veloster N is the image-changing car that Biermann described, Hyundai has given Americans a way to drive it before it arrives stateside — something we wished it did at the 2016 New England International Auto Show. Turn 10 Studios on Tuesday released both the 2019 Veloster Turbo and Veloster N as free downloadable content in “Forza Motorsport 7.”

Just as Hyundai N’s debut model, the i30N, did overseas, the Veloster N gives the likes of Ford and Volkswagen plenty of reason for concern.

Both Ford and Volkswagen produce popular hot hatches with 2-liter in-line fours, the Focus ST and Golf GTI, respectively, but neither one makes as much power as the Veloster. The Focus produces 252 horsepower, while the Golf makes just 220 horsepower.

If Hyundai N continues to hit a home run each time it enters a new vehicle segment, we can’t wait for its sports car that will rival the Lamborghini Huracan and Porsche 911.

Thumbnail photo via Hyundai