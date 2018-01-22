Inside A Patriots Comeback: How Tom Brady, Danny Amendola Crushed Jaguar Dreams

Was there ever any doubt?

Even when the New England Patriots trailed the Jacksonville Jaguars by 11 points at home in the AFC Championship Game, did anyone not expect Tom Brady to engineer yet another remarkable comeback to secure a spot in yet another Super Bowl?

Brady, whose legend continues to grow as he defies time in unprecedented ways, did exactly that Sunday at Gillette Stadium, with some help from Danny “Playoff” Amendola and a settled-down Patriots defense. Outplayed for much of the first half and trailing deep into the fourth quarter, New England rallied for a 24-20 victory to advance to Super Bowl LII.

It marked the 54th time Brady had won a game after trailing or being tied in the fourth quarter, including 11 playoff games.

How did the Patriots come back after falling behind 14-3 in the second quarter? Let’s dive in:

Second quarter, 2:23 remaining

Jaguars ball, third-and-7

The Jaguars converted on third down at will in the first half, and they appeared to move the chains again here on a 12-yard completion to tight end Marcedes Lewis. Quarterback Blake Bortles was unable to get the snap off before the play clock expired, though, resulting in a delay of game and wiping away the first down.

Adam Butler sacked Bortles on the ensuing snap, and Jacksonville then made the puzzling decision to punt with nine seconds remaining before the two-minute warning and the clock winding, gifting New England what amounted to a free timeout.

Adam Butler gets the sack on 3rd down! pic.twitter.com/wNB8ZL3kLA — '03 Kliff Kingsbury (@fearthe_beard11) January 21, 2018

Second quarter, 1:28 remaining

Patriots ball, first-and-10

On the fifth play of the ensuing Patriots drive, Brady fired a deep pass to tight end Rob Gronkowski, who was streaking down the seam. As Gronkowski lunged for the ball, safety Barry Church leveled him with a helmet-to-helmet hit.

Church was flagged for unnecessary roughness on the play, and Gronkowski was placed in concussion protocol. He left the game and did not return, taking away one of the Patriots’ top offensive weapons and leaving them with just one active tight end in Dwyane Allen.

Here’s a look at the hit that might’ve concussed Gronk pic.twitter.com/c7LGmSQYHh — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) January 21, 2018

Second quarter, 1:23 remaining

Patriots ball, first-and-10

One snap later, Jaguars cornerback A.J. Bouye was penalized for defensive pass interference on Brandin Cooks, the first of two such calls the wide receiver would draw in the game. New England picked up 32 yards on the penalty, and after a 12-yard completion to Cooks put the ball on Jacksonville’s 1-yard line, running back James White plunged into the end zone for the Patriots’ first touchdown of the afternoon, cutting their deficit to 14-10 with less than a minute to play in the half.

The Jaguars got the ball back with 55 seconds remaining in the half and two timeouts, but head coach Doug Marrone opted for two kneeldowns to run out the clock.

Third quarter, 10:33 remaining

Jaguars ball, third-and-4

The Jags began the second half with another determined offensive march but left with just a field goal thanks to Patriots defensive end Trey Flowers, who batted down a Bortles pass on third down to keep the Pats to within one score.

Third quarter, 7:26 remaining

Jaguars ball, second-and-10

Lawrence Guy, one of New England’s most consistent defensive players throughout the season, forced the Jaguars’ first three-and-out by sacking Bortles at his own 5-yard line.

Guy gets the sack on Bortles! pic.twitter.com/79Pake38w4 — '03 Kliff Kingsbury (@fearthe_beard11) January 21, 2018

Fourth quarter, 10:49 remaining

Patriots ball, third-and-18

Here’s where the comeback began in earnest. With his team down 10 following another Jaguars field goal, lacking momentum after Dion Lewis fumble on a trick play gone wrong and facing a third-and-forever thanks to a Marcell Dareus sack, Brady delivered a strike over the middle to Amendola, who has been, in the words of one Patriots teammate, “a (expletive) animal” in this postseason.

Twenty-one yards. First down.

Fourth quarter, 10:19 remaining

Patriots ball, first-and-10

The Patriots picked up another 31 yards on the very next play, with Brady hooking up with seldom-utilized wideout Phillip Dorsett off a flea flicker. It was just the 13th catch of the season for Dorsett, who dressed against the Tennessee Titans in the divisional round but did not play a single snap in that game.

Fourth quarter, 8:53 remaining

Patriots ball, first-and-goal

Brady targeted Amendola on three consecutive plays following Dorsett’s reception, the third of which resulted in a 9-yard touchdown that cut Jacksonville’s lead to 20-17.

Brady TD ➡ Dola pic.twitter.com/zF86bMmB2G — '03 Kliff Kingsbury (@fearthe_beard11) January 21, 2018

Fourth quarter, 5:10 remaining

Jaguars ball, fourth-and-11

Facing a fourth-and-10 from the Jaguars’ 45-yard line, Patriots coach Bill Belichick trusted his defense, electing to pin the Jaguars deep rather than attempt a 62-yard field goal. The defense was up for the challenge, holding the Jags to minus-1 yards in a three-and-out. That forced Jacksonville’s Brad Nortman to punt from his own end zone on a fourth-and-11, and a 20-yard return by Amendola gave New England fantastic field position at the Jaguars’ 30.

Flowers and James Harrison hit Bortles on third down to force the punt.

Fourth quarter, 2:56 remaining

Patriots ball, second-and-goal

It took the Patriots just five plays to capitalize. Brady found Amendola in the back of the end zone on second-and-goal from the 4, capping a sensational performance by the 32-year-old receiver. Amendola, who finished with seven catches for 84 yards and two touchdowns, displayed some sublime footwork in hauling in what proved to be the game-winning score.

Put it in a museum pic.twitter.com/sIsSWOQ3yj — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) January 21, 2018

Fourth quarter, 2:07 remaining

Jaguars ball, second-and-10

Bortles and the Jags had an opportunity to answer, and they did threaten, with Dede Westbook beating Stephon Gilmore for a 29-yard gain into Patriots territory. New England’s defense clamped down, though. Harrison and Kyle Van Noy teamed up to sack Bortles two plays later, setting up a third-and-19.

James Harrison gets the sack! pic.twitter.com/y83gbHsiQo — '03 Kliff Kingsbury (@fearthe_beard11) January 21, 2018

Fourth quarter, 1:53 remaining

Jaguars ball, fourth-and-15

Bortles’ pass to tight end James O’Shaughnessy on third down gained just 4 yards, and Gilmore made the best play of his Patriots career to date on fourth down, leaping to swat away a deep pass intended for Westbrook to turn the ball over on downs.

Stephon Gilmore earns his entire contract in one play pic.twitter.com/WlfS1E3DUI — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) January 21, 2018

Fourth quarter, 1:38 remaining

Patriots ball, third-and-9

Lewis, who had little success running the ball Sunday, galloped for 18 yards on third down to officially ice the game and send the Patriots to Minneapolis.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images