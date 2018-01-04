Isaiah Thomas Has Hilarious Reason For Holding Grudge Against Danny Ainge

BOSTON — Isaiah Thomas insists there are no hard feelings between he and his former team.

Well, maybe he still has a tiny bone to pick.

Ahead of the Boston Celtics’ matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers at TD Garden on Wednesday night, Thomas reflected on his tenure with the Celtics and his relationship with the city in Boston. While Thomas now plays for the C’s biggest rival, he still keeps tabs on the green, but he’s not happy about a certain someone within the Celtics organization not fulfilling their holiday duties.

“I watch them a lot,” Thomas said of the Celtics. “I like how they play, I love Brad Stevens. I love Marcus Smart, even though he flops all the time. I love Terry Rozier, I love the coaching staff. Like I said, there’s no hard feelings. Only hard feelings is Danny (Ainge) didn’t send me no Christmas card this year.”

Thomas explained that while he didn’t send Ainge a Christmas card, Boston’s president of basketball operations had sent him holiday greetings the past two years and could have tracked down the Cavs guard’s address if he wanted. But aside from the friendly ribbing, Thomas made sure to clear the air about his relationship with Ainge.

“Have I forgiven Danny,” Thomas questioned. “He texted me last night. So yeah, we’re good.”

Thomas’ birthday, Feb. 7, is just over a month away, so Ainge has ample time to make up for his holiday shortcomings.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images