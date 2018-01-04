Isaiah Thomas Hilariously Calls Out Marcus Smart For Flopping ‘All The Time’

When he was with the Boston Celtics, Isaiah Thomas never would mention the most glaring wart in Marcus Smart’s game.

But times have changed.

Now a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Thomas returned to TD Garden on Wednesday for his team’s matchup with the Celtics. And before Boston’s 102-88 throttling of the Cavs, Thomas took some time to throw some love — and some shade — at his former team.

“I watch them a lot,” Thomas said of the Celtics. “I like how they play, I love Brad Stevens. I love Marcus Smart, even though he flops all the time. I love Terry Rozier, I love the coaching staff. Like I said, there’s no hard feelings.”

"I love Brad Stevens. I love Marcus Smart even though he flops all the time." 😂 pic.twitter.com/wysPeUs0FW — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 4, 2018

This isn’t the first time Thomas recently has poked fun at Smart’s acting abilities.

The C’s guard drew two controversial offensive fouls on James Harden at the end of Boston’s thrilling win over the Houston Rockets in December. After that game, Thomas took to Twitter to poke fun at Smart’s penchant for exaggerating contact.

Despite Thomas’ trolling of his former teammate, he and Smart shared an emotional moment after Wednesday’s game.

