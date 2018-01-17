Jaguars’ Doug Marrone Thinks This Team Had Better Dynasty Than Patriots

Over the past 17 years, the New England Patriots have put together what many consider the greatest dynasty in NFL history.

But what about the best dynasty in United States professional sports history?

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Dough Marrone talked about the Patriots — who his team will face in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game — during a press conference Tuesday afternoon. And though he offered plenty of praise for Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and Co., Marrone likely irked some New Englanders when he revealed which U.S. sports team has the greatest dynasty of them all.

Drumroll, please:

“Outside of the Yankees, [this team] is probably the best dynasty that you’ve seen.” Doug Marrone discusses how the @Jaguars are preparing to face the Patriots. 📺: #ChampionshipWednesday pic.twitter.com/0wRBQE04le — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) January 17, 2018

Tough to know what Marrone is talking about here. Is he referring to the entire history of the New York Yankees? Or is he talking about a specific Yanks dynasty, such as the stretch from 1996-2009 that saw New York win five World Series?

Regardless, it’s tough to argue with him.

That’s not a knock against the Pats and their five Super Bowl championships. It’s just that the Yankees — and their 27 World Series titles — really have no equals, no matter how you slice it.

But hey, maybe Brady will play quarterback for another 22 years, and the Pats will match the Yanks by the year 2040.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images