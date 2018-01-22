Jaguars’ Leonard Fournette Cried (A Lot) After Patriots’ Shocking Win

The Jacksonville Jaguars understandably were devastated Sunday night.

Despite holding a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter, the Jags ultimately watched Tom Brady and the New England Patriots prevail with a 24-20 comeback win in the AFC Championship Game. And during the game’s final moments, CBS cameras caught Jacksonville quarterback Blake Bortles crying on the sideline.

But he wasn’t the only Jaguars player who couldn’t contain his emotions. Watch Leonard Fournette break down after the game:

Pats' Rickey Jean-Francios comforting an emotional Leonard Fournette pic.twitter.com/1LKE8nku2r — gifdsports (@gifdsports) January 21, 2018

Can’t blame him.

The rookie running back didn’t make it far down the tunnel before breaking down once again.

Leonard Fournette is extremely emotional in the tunnel.

27 has a lot to be proud of. #Jaguars #DTWD pic.twitter.com/Zsydmb6ALr — Brian Chojnacki (@BroadcastingBri) January 21, 2018

It’s hard to fault the Jaguars for being so upset, as it looked like they were destined to represent the AFC in Super Bowl LII.

But they, like so many before them, had their hearts ripped out by the greatest quarterback of all time.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images