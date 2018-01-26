Jerry Jones Apparently Has No Idea Who Plays Quarterback For Eagles

Jerry Jones is among the most hands-on owners in the NFL.

But the Dallas Cowboys owner apparently pays no attention (like, zero attention) to the team that’s representing the NFC in Super Bowl LII.

Jones recently was asked to give his thoughts on the Super Bowl matchup between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles. But the 75-year-old clearly is no expert, as he doesn’t even know who will play quarterback for the Eagles in Minneapolis.

Check out this cringe-worthy clip:

Nick Foles is leading #Eagles to #SuperBowl And Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesnt know his name 🤷‍♂️

Kolb? Folk? Costanza? And the young QB is a guy named Carson Wentz#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/UN1IZM21h3 — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) January 26, 2018

Wow.

Let’s give Jerry some help: The “young quarterback” he’s (presumably) referring to is Carson Wentz, and the backup QB, who will start the Super Bowl, is Nick Foles — not Tampa Bay Buccaneers placekicker Nick Folk.

Furthermore, Kevin Kolb last played for the Eagles in 2010, and hasn’t even appeared in the NFL since 2013 with the Buffalo Bills. Personally, we’re just shocked Jones didn’t name-drop Donovan McNabb or Randall Cunningham.

And this is the guy who’s supposed to be an authority on important NFL matters?

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images