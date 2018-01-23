Kevin Durant Responds Harshly To Clint Capela Saying ‘Rockets Are Better Than Warriors’

The Houston Rockets are confident they can beat the Golden State Warriors after Saturday’s 116-108 victory over the defending champs.

Rockets center Clint Capela took their confidence once step further with his postgame comments, and some of those remarks caught the attention of Warriors All-Star forward Kevin Durant.

Capela told reporters, per ESPN, that the Rockets “have the weapons to beat (the Warriors). We are better than them.”

When another ESPN reporter brought this to the attention of Durant, he had some choice words to say about the fourth-year center.

Durant does have a valid gripe against Capela’s play style. According to Basketball-Reference, 78 percent of Capela’s attempted shots have come between 0-3 feet of the basket and 80 percent of his made field goals have come courtesy of an assist.

Kevin Durant and the Warriors will have their chance for revenge against the Rockets if they are to meet in the Western Conference finals. With the Rockets winning the season series, the Warriors could be looking at playing their first series without home court advantage under head coach Steve Kerr.

