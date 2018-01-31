Krafts Will Allow Tom Brady To Decide When He’ll Retire As A Patriot

Photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images

Tom Brady won’t be forced out the door at Gillette Stadium.

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and president Jonathan Kraft sat down for an interview with NFL Media’s Andrea Kremer that aired Wednesday morning on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football.” Kremer asked the Krafts if they could envision a scenario where they had to tell Brady it was time to retire as a Patriot.

“I think Tom Brady’s earned the right to have that be a decision he makes when wants to make it,” Jonathan said.

“Our intent is we have the best people in their respective positions, and we keep them here for a very long time,” Robert added.

Robert has referred to Brady as his fifth son. Jonathan said he loves Brady like a brother.

“When my father calls him a fifth son, I am fully supportive of that,” Jonathan said.

The Patriots already have five Super Bowl Championships with Brady at quarterback. They’re looking to add a sixth Sunday in Super Bowl LII against the Philadelphia Eagles.