Kris Dunn’s Teeth Left Mark On Bulls’ Court After Brutal Post-Dunk Fall

A scary situation unfolded Wednesday night in Chicago.
During the fourth quarter of the Bulls’ 119-112 loss to the Golden State Warriors, Chicago guard Kris Dunn lost some teeth after falling face-first on the court. With his team trailing 112-105, Dunn intercepted a pass and took off for an easy breakway dunk, but let go off the rim too early before crashing to the floor.
Video of the play is below, but be warned: some parts are a little graphic.
Pretty tough to watch.
In fact, Dunn hit the floor so hard that his tooth apparently left a mark on the United Center hardwood.
The Bulls tweeted an update on the 23-year-old’s condition early Thursday morning.
It’s tough to put a positive spin on this situation, but Dunn still is fortunate things didn’t end up worse.
Let’s hope he makes a speedy recovery.
