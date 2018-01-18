Kris Dunn’s Teeth Left Mark On Bulls’ Court After Brutal Post-Dunk Fall

A scary situation unfolded Wednesday night in Chicago.

During the fourth quarter of the Bulls’ 119-112 loss to the Golden State Warriors, Chicago guard Kris Dunn lost some teeth after falling face-first on the court. With his team trailing 112-105, Dunn intercepted a pass and took off for an easy breakway dunk, but let go off the rim too early before crashing to the floor.

Video of the play is below, but be warned: some parts are a little graphic.

Brutal scene in Chicago. It looks like Kris Dunn broke a bunch of teeth falling face first to the floor pic.twitter.com/1IgeEdBH2B — Dime on UPROXX (@DimeUPROXX) January 18, 2018

Pretty tough to watch.

In fact, Dunn hit the floor so hard that his tooth apparently left a mark on the United Center hardwood.

um kris dunn's teeth left this mark in the bulls wood floor? wtf pic.twitter.com/tofy3QMIs5 — Tim Cato (@tim_cato) January 18, 2018

The Bulls tweeted an update on the 23-year-old’s condition early Thursday morning.

INJURY UPDATE: Kris Dunn chipped and dislocated two front teeth when he fell with 2:52 left in the fourth quarter in tonight’s game. He was also evaluated for potential concussion and at this time is clear of concussion symptoms. He will be re-evaluated tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/mLGEHtLdRX — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 18, 2018

It’s tough to put a positive spin on this situation, but Dunn still is fortunate things didn’t end up worse.

Let’s hope he makes a speedy recovery.

Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images