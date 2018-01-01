LeBron James’ Agent Sheds Light On Cavs Star’s Impending Free Agency

All eyes will be on LeBron James this summer.

The three-time NBA champion is eligible to opt out of his contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers at season’s end and become a free agent. Rumors regarding where the star forward could end up have been circulating for quite some time, and judging by James’ agent’s latest remarks, it appears that none of them totally can be ruled out.

Speaking on ESPN’s The Hoop Collective podcast, James’ longtime agent Rich Paul explained what he and his client’s mindset will be heading into free agency.

“You know us well enough,” Paul said. “I know my role and what my job is to do as the free agent. LeBron has a job to do right now which is to win another championship. He’s playing at an unbelievable level right now. When the season ends, however it ends, at such time we’ll get together and we’ll go over things with a fine tooth comb and all options will be evaluated. But right now, no, we’re far away from that. LeBron’s a pretty smart guy, the ultimate professional. At the right time, whenever that time is, we’ll decide what’s going to be what. It could be a two-minute conversation, it could be a three-day conversation.”

Two teams, in particular, most frequently have been connected to free-agent rumors involving James. While a return to the Cavaliers certainly is possible, the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets reportedly are expected to make a strong push for the 33-year-old when the time comes.

But it’s still early, and it’s a near certainty that several other teams will get in on the James sweepstakes as his free agency nears.

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images