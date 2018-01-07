Titans’ Logan Ryan Fired Up To Face Old Patriots Friends In Playoffs

Photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will see a familiar face in the opposing secondary next Saturday.

That would be cornerback Logan Ryan, who signed with the Tennessee Titans last March after spending his first four NFL seasons in New England.

Ryan’s Titans defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 22-21 on Saturday in the wild-card round of the AFC playoffs. That, coupled with a Jacksonville Jaguars win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, set up a rematch with his old club in the divisional round.

New England chose to sign free agent cornerback Stephon Gilmore this past offseason rather than bring back Ryan, who had been part of two Super Bowl-winning Patriots teams. But Ryan, who is in the first season of a three-year, $30 million contract with Tennessee, said he has nothing but love for the team that drafted him.

“They went their way, I went mine, and there is no bad blood there,” Ryan told reporters after Saturday’s game, via ESPN.com. “You win two Super Bowls, play with Hall of Fame players, play for Hall of Fame coaches, and then going to a place like Tennessee, which wanted me. I wanted to help change something in the (defensive backs) room, change the culture. We believe in each other and I’m enjoying the ride.”

Ryan remains especially close with Patriots safeties Devin McCourty and Duron Harmon, whom he also played with at Rutgers.

“It would be cool, obviously a lot of fun: familiar faces, playoff game,” Ryan said Saturday about the possibility of playing New England next weekend. “I probably talk to Devin and Duron every day — we’re still in the same group chat. They wish me luck before every game, and I always root for them to do well. When you sacrifice with those guys like we did, they’re your brothers for life.”

Ryan, who never missed a game during his Patriots tenure, played in all but one game for the Titans this season, tallying 62 tackles and 11 pass breakups.