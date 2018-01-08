Lonzo Ball Has Cryptic Response To LaVar Ball Thrashing Luke Walton

Lonzo Ball is used to being asked about his father’s boisterous comments.

LaVar Ball became one of the loudest members of the sports world during Lonzo’s days at UCLA, and his vocal tirade has continued through his son’s rookie season with the Los Angeles Lakers.

LaVar has been outspoken about his opposition toward Lakers coach Luke Walton, and in his latest verbal outpouring, the Ball patriarch claimed Walton has lost the locker room.

Speaking with reporters Sunday ahead of Los Angeles’ game against the Atlanta Hawks, Lonzo reacted to his father’s comments on Walton. While the Lakers point guard doesn’t believe Walton has lost the locker room, he didn’t exactly put his foot down in an attempt to defend his coach.

Lonzo Ball on whether he is happy with Luke Walton as Lakers head coach: “I’ll play for anybody.” pic.twitter.com/9mSQFmReQo — Bill Oram (@billoram) January 7, 2018

Yeah, saying you will “play for anyone” doesn’t make it seem like you’re a staunch supporter of your current coach.

It would be interesting to find out who LaVar Ball thinks should coach the Lakers, but he’d more than likely say himself.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images