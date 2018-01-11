Marcus Morris Gets Leveled By Ben Simmons, Leading To Fracas Between Teams

There was plenty fanfare surrounding the Boston Celtics’ matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers in London on Thursday, but in the end it still was a division matchup.

So it’s no surprise tensions were high, especially in the middle of the fourth quarter when Celtics forward Marcus Morris got leveled by Ben Simmons near the elbow. And given Simmons was on defense and had little reason to set a screen, Morris took exception to the hit.

The ensuing mayhem nearly led to a bench-clearing skirmish, if not for the thinking of coaches to keep their bench players from entering the court.

Take a look:

Here's the whole Ben Simmons – Marcus Morris incident: pic.twitter.com/IQzmje226P — Justin Russo (@FlyByKnite) January 11, 2018

Simmons was given a foul for the play on Morris, while Morris himself was slapped with a technical foul.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images