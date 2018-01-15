Marcus Williams, Through Tears, Faces Music After Saints’ Heartbreaking Loss

Marcus Williams has a bright future in the NFL, and it’s likely Sunday will only make him stronger in the long run.
But it’s probably going to hurt for a while.
The New Orleans Saints rookie safety was on the wrong side of one of the most memorable plays in NFL playoff history when he mistimed his jump on what turned into a 61-yard game-winning touchdown for Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs in the NFC divisional round.
Williams, at the very least, could have slowed down Diggs and kept him from dashing toward the end zone, and at best, he could have broken up the play.
Regardless, Williams deserves credit for the way he handled himself after the game. The rookie stood at his locker with tears in his eyes and explained his actions while taking the blame for the loss.
Williams, of course, deserves credit for the Saints even having a chance at winning the game. He came up huge in the third quarter when he picked off a Case Keenum pass. And his teammates weren’t about to let him shoulder the blame, as linebacker Manti Te’o talked about Williams’ bright future in the NFL.
Saints fans also were quick to forgive.
