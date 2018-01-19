Max Kellerman’s Crazy Tom Brady Take Almost Makes Stephen A. Smith Walk Off Set

Tom Brady has more Super Bowl rings than Blake Bortles, Case Keenum and Nick Foles have playoff wins … combined!

Yet Max Kellerman believes the New England Patriots quarterback has more to prove this weekend than any of the other QBs remaining in the NFL playoffs.

Kellerman dropped this scorching hot take Thursday on ESPN’s “First Take,” and his colleague, Stephen A. Smith, was so taken aback he nearly walked off the set.

Of course, Smith was being dramatic for the cameras, but who would blame him if he really did pack up his stuff and go home?

While Kellerman raises some valid points, the reality is Brady’s the greatest quarterback of all time regardless of what happens this Sunday against Bortles and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Thumbnail photo via Mark Konezny/USA TODAY Sports Images