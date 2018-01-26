MMA Fighter Delivers Devastating Knee Knockout 21 Seconds Into Fight

Chances are you haven’t heard of Edward Kelly. And there’s at least a decent chance you haven’t heard of ONE Championship.

And that’s fine, because all you need to know is Kelly scored a ruthless knee knockout during ONE’s Global Superheroes event in Manila on Friday.

Just 21 seconds into his bout with with Meas Meu, Kelly unleashed a wild combination that left Meu lying face-first on the canvas.

Check this out:

Let’s see that again:

knee !

Edward Kelly KOs Meas Meu in 21 seconds (ONE) pic.twitter.com/1wW2tj3WLV — Jolassanda (@Jolassanda) January 26, 2018

Destruction.

The epic KO was the quickest knockout in ONE featherweight history. It also usurped Satoshi Date’s rolling thunder KO to claim the top spot on the admittedly early list for 2018’s “knockout of the year.”