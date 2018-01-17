NBA Rumors: Cavs’ Locker Room ‘Broken’ After Tough Loss To Warriors

Is doubt starting to creep into the minds of the Cleveland Cavaliers?

The Cavaliers are amid a brutal stretch, having lost nine of their last 12 games. Cleveland has struggled on both ends of the floor during its current skid, and several Cavs players reportedly are worried that their issues might not be fixable.

Cleveland looked poised to get back in the win column Monday night against the Golden State Warriors, but the defending NBA champions ultimately pulled away in the second half to earn a hard-fought 118-108 road victory. And according to NBA TV’s Kristen Ledlow, the scene in the Cavs’ locker room after the loss wasn’t a pretty one.

“It’s very rare to walk into a Cavalier locker room and to feel as though the team is broken. That was very much the mood.”@KristenLedlow on the state of the Cavs. #10BeforeTip pic.twitter.com/5rWjcoXGax — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 16, 2018

The question marks surrounding the Cavaliers continue to pile up. Though the team is starting to get back to full health, it remains to be seen whether it has enough power outside of LeBron James to legitimately contend for a title. Though Cleveland has reached three consecutive NBA Finals, the team will have to try to do so this season without Kyrie Irving.

And if the Cavs’ locker room really is starting to break apart, it might be the end of their run of dominance in the Eastern Conference after all.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports