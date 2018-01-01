NBA Rumors: Isaiah Thomas Won’t Play Vs. Celtics; Will Make Cavs Debut Tuesday

Isaiah Thomas is back, but his restrictive schedule reportedly will nix an exciting reunion.

Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe reported Monday that Thomas will make his Cleveland Cavaliers debut Tuesday night when the team takes on the Portland Trail Blazers, but the star point guard won’t play in both games of the back-to-back.

Isaiah Thomas will make his long-awaited return to the court tomorrow against the #Blazers. He will NOT play in Boston. #Cavaliers #Celtics — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) January 1, 2018

Tuesday will mark Thomas’ first game since Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals as a member of the Boston Celtics. The Celtics dealt Thomas to Cleveland in a blockbuster trade over the summer that brought Kyrie Irving to Boston.

While Thomas might not play against his former team Wednesday night, he’s still expected to be in attendance at TD Garden when the Cavs take on the C’s. Thomas has been outspoken about the emotional pain he suffered after being traded from the Celtics, but there’s no doubt he’ll receive a massive ovation in his return to Boston.

