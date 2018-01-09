Alabama Vs. Georgia: NBA Stars React To National Championship Game In Real Time

College football remains a big deal in NBA locker rooms.
New Orleans Pelicans center DeMarcus Cousins was among a number of NBA players who followed Alabama’s comeback win over Georgia on Monday night in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.
Cousins, a Mobile, Ala., native, was speaking to reporters following the Pelicans’ win over the Detroit Pistons when he leaped to his feet and shouted “Run, big boy, run!” after Alabama’s Raekwon Davis intercepted a pass in the third quarter.
Davis’ interception marked a turning point in the contest, as Alabama cut Georgia’s lead to 20-10 on the ensuing drive and entered the fourth quarter within striking distance of Georgia.
Just minutes earlier, Georgia-Alabama also was a hot topic in the Minnesota Timberwolves’ locker room.
As Karl Anthony-Towns talked to reporters following the Wolves’ win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, teammate Jimmy Butler yelled an expletive in reaction to Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s touchdown pass to Henry Rugg that cut Georgia’s lead to 13-7 with just under nine minutes remaining in the third quarter. Towns goaded Butler about Alabama’s score in this priceless exchange (warning: it contains some foul language).
Cousins and Towns already had finished their postgame media duties by the time Tagovailoa threw a 41-yard touchdown pass to DeVonta Smith to clinch Alabama’s overtime win. Nevertheless, it’s safe to assume Cousins, Towns, Butler and their NBA peers have plenty to say about college football’s latest classic.
