NESN Soccer Show: World Cup, Premier League, USA Soccer New Years Resolutions

Almost everyone can benefit from adhering to New Year’s resolutions.

This applies throughout the soccer world, as it kicks off what should be a pivotal 2018. The FIFA World Cup, UEFA Champions League, England’s Premier League, the United States men’s and women’s soccer teams, Major League Soccer and other organizations and people involved in the beautiful game.

To mark the start of this World Cup year, Marc DiBenedetto and Marcus Kwesi O’Mard issue some New Year’s resolutions for the aforementioned soccer groups that will help them improve in 2018. Watch the latest episode of the “NESN Soccer Show” in the above video to see what our experts want from various soccer institutions in the new year.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images