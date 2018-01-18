NFL Playoff Picks: AFC, NFC Championship Game Odds, Predictions

And then there were four.

The NFL’s championship weekend is here, and who could have seen this coming in September? Obviously, it’s never surprising to see the New England Patriots playing for a trip to the Super Bowl — this will be their seventh consecutive AFC Championship game — but the rest of the field is a bit surprising, to say the least.

Entering Week 1, here’s where the preseason Super Bowl odds for the other three teams playing this weekend stood:

Minnesota Vikings: 28-1

Philadelphia Eagles: 40-1

Jacksonville Jaguars: 66-1

That’s why they play the games, though, and if there are games to be played, there are picks to be made. NESN.com’s Mike Cole and Ricky Doyle are back again this week to make their against-the-spread picks for the two games.

Here’s how they fared last week.

Mike Cole: 2-2 (124-122-11 overall)

Ricky Doyle: 2-2 (110-136-11)

AFC CHAMPIONSHIP

Jacksonville Jaguars at (-9) New England Patriots, 3:05 p.m.

Mike: Jaguars. I picked the Jaguars on “The Spread” this week, and that was before we learned about Tom Brady’s hand injury. I still think the Patriots ultimately win, but this is the best defense Brady and the Patriots have faced all season, and that’s a big enough reason to believe Jacksonville can keep it within the number. All of Brady’s biggest playoff losses have come when he’s been put on the ground, and the Jaguars have the ability to do that, and they don’t need to blitz to make it happen. As pointed out by ESPN, Jacksonville finished second in the NFL in pressure rate despite blitzing an NFL-low 17.8 percent of the time. If the Jaguars create some pressure and maybe get a takeaway, they can make this a game.

Ricky: Patriots. So, we’re just going to throw out the Jaguars’ 10-3 slopfest against the Bills, a game in which Blake Bortles — the man tasked with going step-for-step with Tom Brady this Sunday — had more rushing yards (88) than passing yards (87)? Listen, I understand Jacksonville’s defense is legit. But the Patriots are so experienced, so prepared and so well-coached that it’ll be surprising if they don’t find ways to move the football, likely in short increments rather than relying on deep plays. Of Brady’s 35 completions against the Tennessee Titans in the divisional round, 20 were to running backs or tight ends and 11 were to slot receiver Danny Amendola. The Patriots should deploy a similar attack against the Jaguars, who ranked 15th in defending running backs in the passing game and 20th in defending tight ends (according to Football Outsiders’ DVOA), much like Jimmy Garoppolo and San Francisco 49ers did en route to scoring 44 points against Jacksonville in Week 16. On the flip side, New England’s defense — allowing just 14 points per game over its last 13 games and 12.6 points per game over its last six home games — will come up with a big play against Jacksonville’s inconsistent offense.

NFC CHAMPIONSHIP

(-3) Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles, 6:40 p.m.

Mike: Vikings. Again, it’s hard to lay points on the road when the home team has won the last eight conference championships, and the Eagles reminded everyone last week that despite having Nick Foles under center, their defense is legit. But the Vikings’ defense is better than the Atlanta unit, and the Eagles scored just 15 points last week. The Falcons missed far too many tackles, which allowed Foles the luxury of not having to throw downfield. That won’t be the same case this week against a Vikings defense that’s among the better tackling teams in the NFL. As long as Case Keenum takes care of the ball — he has just three interceptions in his last eight games — Minnesota should be able to get a win and head home to host the Super Bowl.

Ricky: Vikings. The ground game feels like a wash thanks to both teams fielding elite run defenses, in which case I turn to the air, where the Vikings are more likely to have success — relatively speaking, of course — than the Eagles. Minnesota ranks first at defending running backs in the passing game and second in defending tight ends, per Football Outsiders’ DVOA, which could lead to some ill-advised throws by Nick Foles, who won’t have any security blankets to rely on. Conversely, Philadelphia ranks 10th and 17th in those categories, respectively, and Minnesota just so happens to have a good pass-catching running back in Jerick McKinnon and a solid pass-catching tight end in Kyle Rudolph. The Vikings also have an excellent red-zone defense, which might be the ultimate difference-maker against an Eagles offense that’s experienced a noticeable drop-off in the red zone without Carson Wentz.

