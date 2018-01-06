Watch Adam Schefter Shut Down Those Bill Belichick-To-Giants Rumors

New England Patriots fans likely were sent into panics Friday night when the New York Daily News’ Gary Myers reported that Bill Belichick is interested in coaching the New York Giants.

But less than a day later, and Pats fans have reasons to relax.

First, Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard called Myers’ report “fake news” Friday night. And on Saturday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter aggressively shot down the rumors during an appearance on “SportsCenter.”

Here’s why Schefter believes there’s no way Belichick coaches the Giants in 2018:

Schefter makes some pretty irrefutable points.

Belichick does “have time” left on his current deal, and it’s highly unlikely Patriots owner Robert Kraft would let the greatest coach in NFL history just walk to the Giants. Furthermore, at 65 years old, it’s hard to fathom that Belichick would want to take over a team like the Giants, who are gearing up for a significant rebuild.

So calm down, Patriots fans, there probably is nothing to worry about. Except, you know, all that stuff Seth Wickersham wrote about.

