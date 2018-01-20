NFL Rumors: Here’s Which Running Back Caused Tom Brady’s Hand Injury

The reported scapegoat has been named for injuring the GOAT.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady’s right-hand injury reportedly occurred while he was handing off the football to a running back. So, everyone has been curious which of the Patriots’ six running backs was the other link in that failed handoff chain.

“It was Rex Burkhead,” NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo said on “Good Morning Football.” “He’ll be safe, though.”

Just how did Tom Brady injure his hand? Per @MikeGarafolo, it happened during a collision with RB Rex Burkhead… pic.twitter.com/l9arQ2tnJ0 — GMFB (@gmfb) January 20, 2018

Garafolo went on to say there was “blood all over the place” but that Brady was “spinning the ball well” at practice and “should be good to go” for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game showdown between the Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Burkhead is questionable but expected to play Sunday with a knee injury. He sat out Weeks 16 and 17 and the divisional round of the playoffs with the injury.

Burkhead played in 10 games this season, starting three, while carrying the ball 64 times for 264 yards with five touchdowns and catching 30 passes for 254 yards with three more scores. All will be forgiven by Patriots fans if Burkhead makes a positive impact in the AFC Championship Game.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images