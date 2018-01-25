NFL Rumors: Rob Gronkowski Will ‘Absolutely Be Good To Go’ For Super Bowl LII

Photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images

Rob Gronkowski missed practice Thursday, but all signs continue to point toward the New England Patriots tight end being cleared to play before next Sunday’s Super Bowl LII showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota.

Kirk Minihane of WEEI’s “Kirk & Callahan Show” reported Thursday, citing sources, that Gronkowski “will absolutely be good to go” for the Super Bowl. Gronkowski, of course, missed the entire second half of the Patriots’ AFC Championship Game win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday after suffering a concussion on a brutal hit by safety Barry Church.

Sources: Gronkowski “will absolutely be good to go” for Super Bowl. Already working out in facility. — Kirk Minihane (@kirkmin) January 25, 2018

Minihane’s report comes on the heels of the Boston Herald’s Karen Guregian reporting after Sunday’s game that there was optimism Gronkowski would be cleared before Feb. 4. Gronkowski’s good friend, WWE superstar Mojo Rawley, also told TMZ Sports this week he expects the five-time Pro Bowl pick to be ready to face the Eagles.

Gronkowski is coming off another excellent season for the Patriots, catching 69 passes for 1,084 yards with eight touchdowns in 14 games, and his return would be huge news for Tom Brady and New England’s high-powered offense.