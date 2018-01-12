12 Athletes We Want To See Play In Vince McMahon’s New XFL

Photo via Youtube.

Vince McMahon has graced us with a brand new XFL that will get going in a few years, and as exciting as it will be to have a new football league around, what will be equally exciting are the players who will come out of the woodwork to join it.

There have been plenty of gifted athletes who could fit the mold from both a talent and marketing perspective. Some may be NFL Draft busts, others could be older players who think they still have some left in the tank, while there even may be a few NFL Hall of Fame inductees who think a comeback would be plausible.

As a result, we found 12 players from all different athletics backgrounds who could make McMahon’s product a massive success.