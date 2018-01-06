NFL Rumors: Titans Could Pursue Josh McDaniels If They Lose To Chiefs

Photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images

If he’s not serving as offensive coordinator for the New England Patriots next season, most people assume Josh McDaniels will be coaching either the New York Giants, the Chicago Bears or the Indianapolis Colts.

Well, you reportedly can add a fourth team to that list.

The Tennessee Titans are set to play the Kansas City Chiefs in their AFC Wild Card Round matchup Saturday afternoon. But even though the Titans are a playoff team, head coach Mike Mularkey’s job isn’t safe, according to NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport.

Furthermore, should the Titans lose, they reportedly could set their sights on McDaniels to replace Mularkey.

The #Titans are in the playoffs, but coach Mike Mularkey’s job is not safe. Sources say a loss could end his tenure, as the team prepares for a run at #Patriots OC Josh McDaniels. Big game today with multiple ramifications. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 6, 2018

The Titans obviously aren’t as marquee of a franchise as the Giants or the Bears. But in quarterback Marcus Mariota and a young, talented defense, the Titans have the pieces in place to be an AFC contender going forward.

Of course, McDaniels isn’t the only Patriots staffer who could be on the move, as defensive coordinator Matt Patricia has been linked to the Arizona Cardinals and the Detroit Lions.

Oh, and there’s the report that Bill Belichick is interested in coaching the Giants.