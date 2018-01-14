Oilers’ Milan Lucic Takes Skate To Throat, Shows Off Gnarly Battle Scar

Milan Lucic was counting his lucky stars Saturday night.
The Edmonton Oilers forward left during the second period of his team’s 3-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights after taking an inadvertent skate to the throat. Lucic suffered a significant cut, but it could’ve been much worse.
Here’s the play:
Yikes.
After the game, Lucic tweeted a photo of the wound, which required multiple stitches.
Taking a skate to the throat is one of the scariest things things hockey players worry about on a daily basis.
Perhaps the only thing more horrifying is taking a puck to the head, something that happened to Montreal Canadiens forward Phillip Danault against the Boston Bruins on Saturday.
