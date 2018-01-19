Patrice Bergeron’s Goal Eliminates Early Deficit Against Islanders

The Boston Bruins found themselves in a hole in the first period of Thursday’s tilt with the New York Islanders, but by the end of the first 20 minutes they had pulled things back even.

After the Isles got on the board less than eight minutes from the start, Brad Marchand connected with Patrice Bergeron, who buried a nice wrister at 13:41 to pull the game to a tie.

To see Bergeron’s goal, check out the “Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind” video above.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images