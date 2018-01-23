Patriots Choose To Wear Road White Jerseys In Super Bowl LII

The New England Patriots are the designated “home” team in Super Bowl LII, but you won’t know it by looking at their uniforms.

The Patriots have opted to wear their road white jerseys against the Philadelphia Eagles rather than their usual home blues.

Home team, away jerseys.#Patriots elect to wear white for #SuperBowl; team is 3-0 in white in Super Bowls under Bill Belichick. #GoPats #NotDone pic.twitter.com/nnBNqSzrlW — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 23, 2018

New England is 3-0 when wearing white in the Super Bowl during the Bill Belichick/Tom Brady era and 2-2 when wearing blue. Also, in a bizarre trend, 12 of the last 13 Super Bowls have been worn by the team in white, with the 2010 Green Bay Packers being the lone exception.

The last instance of a home team choosing to wear white in the Super Bowl came just two years ago, when the Denver Broncos wore their away unis against the Carolina Panthers.

What color jersey will the New England @Patriots choose to wear for #SuperBowl? pic.twitter.com/XHLTYYQ7bW — Sportradar US (@SportradarUS) January 22, 2018

Over the past two seasons, the Patriots have lost just once while wearing their white jerseys, going 16-1 away from Gillette Stadium (including Super Bowl LI).

New England’s choice sets up a visual rematch of Super Bowl XXXIX, which the Patriots won over the Eagles 24-21 to earn their third Lombardi Trophy in four years.

The Patriots appeared in two Super Bowls before the Brady/Belichick dynasty began, wearing white in one (Super Bowl XXXI against the Packers) and red in the other (Super Bowl XX against the Chicago Bears) and losing both.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images