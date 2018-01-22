Patriots-Eagles Super Bowl LII Matchup Set After Wild Conference Championship

The New England Patriots beat the Philadelphia Eagles 24-21 in Super Bowl XXXIX, and Philly fans are hoping for a different outcome when these teams meet in Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4 in Minneapolis.

The Patriots advanced to the Super Bowl with a 24-20 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, while the Eagles clinched a berth with a 38-7 victory against the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Championship Game.

