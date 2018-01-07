Patriots Face Ideal Matchup In Titans On Cakewalk To AFC Championship Game

OK, so Dan Shaughnessy will have a point this week. The New England Patriots really do face a tomato can on the way to the AFC Championship Game.

The Patriots are 13.5-point favorites over the advancing Tennessee Titans on Saturday night in the divisional round of the playoffs at Gillette Stadium. The AFC was unbelievably top-heavy this season with the Titans-Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills-Jacksonville Jaguars wild-card round games looking like matchups that would have been relegated to CBS’s fourth announcing crew as recently as early this season.

The Titans squeaked by the Chiefs because tight end Travis Kelce, a second-team All-Pro for Kansas City, suffered an early concussion. It helped that NFL referee Jeff Triplette blew a call on the field so badly he’s reportedly retiring. Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota fumbled, and the Chiefs recovered. Triplette ruled it wasn’t a fumble because of “forward progress,” even though Mariota wasn’t moving forward.

The Titans finished the season ranked 19th in points and 17th in points allowed. They were 23rd in total offense and 13th in total defense They ranked 23rd in passing offense, 25th in pass defense, 15th in rushing offense and fourth in rushing defense.

If you want to go the advanced route, the Titans were 18th in total DVOA, 18th in offensive DVOA and 21st in defensive DVOA.

The Titans were not a good team this season. They had a negative point differential. They were lucky to make the playoffs at 9-7 and then barely made it into the divisional round. They reportedly would have fired head coach Mike Mularkey if Triplette hadn’t blown the call and the Titans had lost. Now they’re sticking with him.

The Titans are the definition of a team that simply will be happy — while also perhaps scared — to be in Foxboro, Mass., for the second round of the AFC playoffs. Calling them a cupcake is an understatement. The Patriots, the AFC’s best team and favorites to win Super Bowl LII, face a cakewalk into the AFC Championship Game. Don’t even bother bookmarking this article for @OldTakesExposed. You’re wasting your time. The Patriots are going to win. It’s just a matter of by how much.

Luckily for Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, the Titans have just enough noteworthy players for him to rave about Monday on a conference call with the media. He’ll talk about how Mariota can beat teams with his legs, ignoring his ball security issues. He’ll talk about running back Derrick Henry’s speed-power combination. He’ll talk about the Titans’ big, fast wide receivers and talented front-seven, which features defensive tackle Jurrell Casey and pass rusher Brian Orakpo. Former Patriots cornerback Logan Ryan might even get a shoutout.

Belichick will try to strike fear in his team’s heart over a 9-7 team. It might even work. But then the Patriots, now suddenly healthy with Rex Burkhead, James White, Chris Hogan, Alan Branch and maybe even Malcolm Mitchell on their way back, will walk all over them.

The Patriots, despite their reported internal strife, lucked out when the Chiefs lost. The Chiefs actually beat the Patriots in Week 1 of the 2017 season. A matchup against the Titans feels like a mid-season snoozer, and the double-digit line only enforces that.

The Patriots are on to the AFC Championship Game. Sorry, Titans fans. It was a good win over the Chiefs. Enjoy it. This one won’t be pretty.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images