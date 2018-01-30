Patriots’ James Harrison Throws Shade At Steelers During Super Bowl Opening Night

Despite being cut by the Pittsburgh Steelers prior to Week 17, James Harrison finds himself one win away from a Super Bowl title as a member of the New England Patriots.

The veteran outside linebacker has been a huge addition the Patriots’ defense since joining the team prior to their regular-season finale against the New York Jets, as he has helped New England control the edge, an area it struggled in most of the campaign.

Harrison and the rest of the Patriots arrived in Minneapolis on Monday for Super Bowl LII Opening Night. The team traveled from New England to Minnesota on the team plane, which Harrison had yet to be on, and he threw some shade at his former team when discussing his travel accommodations with the Patriots.

James Harrison reveals the secret to the Patriots’ success: better food on the plane than the Steelers pic.twitter.com/cccFWuaxWF — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) January 30, 2018

In all fairness, the Patriots’ team planes are pretty swanky.

After watching Harrison harass Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles in the AFC Championship Game, something the Steelers were unable to do, we bet Pittsburgh regrets letting No. 92 head to New England.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports Images