Patriots Players Embrace Blizzard-Like Conditions: ‘It’s A Beautiful Day!’

Most NFL teams probably would view blizzards as major annoyances.

But the New England Patriots aren’t like most teams.

As you’ve probably heard, a major snowstorm hit the Northeast on Thursday. But despite the heavy snow and whipping winds brought on by the “bombogenesis,” Patriots players were enthusiastic while walking to the team’s “bubble” for practice.

Check out these clips of the Pats walking through the blizzard:

Always upbeat, rookie DE Deatrich Wise Jr., (91) says "Hey guys!" as he makes the walk in blizzard-like conditions to the Empower Fieldhouse, while practice squad CB Ryan Lewis (27) says, "It's a beautiful day out here!” pic.twitter.com/Zaebz30dmI — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) January 4, 2018

The Pats may have moved practice indoors, but there's still no such thing as a snow day in Bill Belichick's world. pic.twitter.com/PrhOBx4s9T — ESPN (@espn) January 4, 2018

OK, some of those players look less than pleased. Still, you have to love the attitudes of defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. and practice squad cornerback Ryan Lewis.

Here are some other shots of the white-out conditions in and around Gillette Stadium:

Practicing inside was probably a good idea. #NoDaysOff pic.twitter.com/haPFEUIXwZ — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 4, 2018

Those certainly look like conditions that would justify a day off. But with less than two weeks to go before their AFC Divisional Round game, the Patriots need to get in as much preparation as possible.

Good on New England for getting its work in — but former NFL receiver Andrew Hawkins, who spent a month on the Patriots this preseason from May to June, is glad it’s not him out there.