Patriots Practice Report: Tom Brady Practices In Gloves Day After Hand Injury

FOXBORO, Mass. — After some speculation he might sit out to nurse his injured right hand, Tom Brady was present at the start of Thursday’s New England Patriots practice.

Brady injured his hand during Wednesday’s practice, causing the quarterback to cancel his scheduled news conference later that afternoon. Upon his return to practice — which was moved from the game field to one of the team’s practice fields behind Gillette Stadium — Brady wore gloves on both hands.

That was a departure from the norm for the 40-year-old QB, who typically prefers to have his throwing hand bare during both games and practice.

“Early in my career, I tried using a glove on my throwing hand a little bit,” Brady said last month. “It didn’t go too well. I think it’s better without.”

Media members only were permitted to watch the warmup portion of practice, during which Brady did not throw any passes.

The Patriots, who are preparing to host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday in the AFC Championship Game, had perfect attendance at Thursday’s session.

Offensive tackle LaAdrian Waddle was visibly limited for the second consecutive day, riding a stationary bike in full uniform while the rest of the team ran through warmups. Waddle left Saturday’s divisional-round win over the Tennessee Titans with a knee injury.

