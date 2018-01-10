NESN Sports Today

Patriots Preparing For Matchup Against Titans, Ignoring ESPN Report

by on Tue, Jan 9, 2018 at 10:52PM
Although an ESPN report suggested a rift within the New England Patriots, it sounds like the report is not deterring the team’s focus too much.

NESN.com Patriots beat writer Doug Kyed noted that although the Patriots have been a little bit more vocal in response to the ESPN story compared to other controversies, the vibe in Foxboro is that the focus instead is on their playoff matchup with the Tennessee Titans on Saturday.

To hear Kyed’s full comments, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.

