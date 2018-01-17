Ricky Jean Francois Quietly Emerging As Key Piece For Patriots’ Defense

FOXBORO, Mass. — Watching Ricky Jean Francois these past few weeks, it’s easy to forget he was unemployed as recently as early December.

Well, maybe “unemployed” is the wrong word. The veteran defensive tackle does have his Dunkin’ Donuts empire to fall back on, after all. Football basically is a side gig for him at this point.

But on Dec. 2, the New England Patriots decided they no longer needed Jean Francois’ services. They were the third team to cut him in 2017 — joining the Washington Redskins and Green Bay Packers, who cut him twice — and it took an Alan Branch knee injury for the Patriots to bring him back 11 days later.

Since then, the 31-year-old has emerged as a valuable and reliable interior defender for a Patriots team that sits one win away from the Super Bowl.

“(It’s) a process that I’m enjoying,” Jean Francois, who previously played in Super Bowl XLVII as a member of the San Francisco 49ers, said Tuesday. “A journey that I’m enjoying. I’ve been through the ups and downs. I started with Green Bay, now it’s funny I’m here with the Patriots. It’s just been a roller coaster, but it’s a roller coaster that I’m actually enjoying.”

In his first game back with the Patriots, Jean Francois racked up six tackles — including one for loss — in just 20 snaps during a Week 15 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

This is good stuff from Ricky Jean Francois. Violent hands. Doesn’t lose ground. Makes the tackle. He’s earned a spot as long as Alan Branch is out. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/ppqI9LP2k1 — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) December 20, 2017

One week later, Patriots coach Bill Belichick spent part of his weekly “Belichick Breakdown” highlighting how Jean Francois used a savvy move to blow up a pass play in a Week 16 win over the Buffalo Bills.

On Saturday night, Jean Francois sacked Marcus Mariota and was a key part of a defensive front that held Derrick Henry to 28 rushing yards on 12 carries as the Patriots pulverized the Tennessee Titans 35-14 in the divisional round. Rookie defensive end Adam Butler said Jean Francois’ sack sparked the defense, which proceeded to bury Mariota again on two of Tennessee’s next three offensive snaps.

“I know when I felt (the momentum), and I felt it after Ricky Jean got his sack, because that wasn’t the third-down package of me, Trey (Flowers) and Deatrich (Wise),” said Butler, who also contributed to New England’s record-setting eight-sack effort. “He just got off the ball, made a great move, and it just felt like we were on a roll at that point.”

Sacks are a rare bonus for Jean Francois, though — Saturday’s was his first since Week 6 of last season, and he only has 14 1/2 in his nine-year career, including playoffs. Like fellow late-season pickup James Harrison, he’s most valuable as a run defender, giving a much-needed boost to a Patriots defense that ranked 20th in rushing yards allowed and 31st in yards allowed per carry during the regular season.

New England has been much better in that regard of late — allowing 189 total rushing yards over its past three games (63.0 per game) after giving up 143 to Le’Veon Bell and the Steelers — but will face a difficult matchup Sunday against Leonard Fournette and the Jacksonville Jaguars’ top-ranked rushing attack in the AFC Championship Game.

