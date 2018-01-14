Rob Gronkowski Hilariously Engulfs Danny Amendola With Huge Hug

The New England Patriots are feeling pretty good Saturday, earning the opportunity to play in the AFC Championship Game after dusting the Tennessee Titans 35-14.

And Rob Gronkowski, who always seems to wear his emotions on his sleeve, celebrated in the fourth quarter on the sideline by bringing Danny Amendola into his coat with a huge hug.

Take a look at this heartwarming moment:

Watching this on loop until the end of the game… pic.twitter.com/AQ1FVEuIaO — Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) January 14, 2018

That’s one well-deserved hug right there.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images.