New England Patriots

Rob Gronkowski Hilariously Engulfs Danny Amendola With Huge Hug

by on Sat, Jan 13, 2018 at 11:43PM
11,425

The New England Patriots are feeling pretty good Saturday, earning the opportunity to play in the AFC Championship Game after dusting the Tennessee Titans 35-14.

And Rob Gronkowski, who always seems to wear his emotions on his sleeve, celebrated in the fourth quarter on the sideline by bringing Danny Amendola into his coat with a huge hug.

Take a look at this heartwarming moment:

That’s one well-deserved hug right there.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images.

TMZ logo

© 2018 NESN

NESN Team