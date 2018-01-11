Rodney Hood Hilariously Slaps Phone Out Of Fan’s Hand After Being Ejected

Rodney Hood had a bad night and he didn’t want it on camera.

The Utah Jazz forward was ejected after picking up his second technical foul during the third quarter of his team’s game against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night, and then he took his frustration out on a fan who was sitting courtside.

As the Duke product was being escorted off the floor, he saw a fan recording his ejection on his phone and Hood took matters into his own hand, slapping the device out of the man’s grasp.

Take a look:

put rodney hood in the hall of fame literally right this instant pic.twitter.com/609CWD44fi — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) January 11, 2018

One more time:

me after reading your tweets pic.twitter.com/mjuUo3xpGF — Tim Cato (@tim_cato) January 11, 2018

We don’t care who you are, that’s funny.

While we’re sure Hood will be hearing from the NBA and likely replacing the phone after his action, this already is in the books as one of the best moments of the 2017-18 NBA season.

Thumbnail photo via Russ Isabella/USA TODAY Sports Images