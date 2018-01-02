Ron Baker Has Perfect Response To Getting Posterized By Anthony Davis

Ron Baker made all of the highlight reels Saturday night, but not for a reason he would have hoped.

In the second quarter of the New York Knicks’ 105-103 win over the New Orleans Pelicans, Anthony Davis destroyed Baker en route to a thunderous slam that sent the Knicks forward back to the locker room.

AD sent Ron Baker to the locker room with this mean AND1 😳 pic.twitter.com/qOvxn4mQRY — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 31, 2017

So, how much damage did The Brow do on Baker’s face? The Wichita State product revealed just that via his Instagram page Sunday night.

And it looks like the damage has gone beyond three stitches.

😂 my iPhone X facial recognition isn’t working rn…. https://t.co/0SwjwtF6J6 — Ron Baker (@RonBaker31) December 31, 2017

Poor Ron.

Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images