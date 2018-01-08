Sean Payton Unleashes Hilarious Dance Moves After Saints’ Win Over Panthers

Sean Payton is so excited, and he just can’t hide it.

The New Orleans Saints nearly squandered an 18-point lead against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon, but the NFC South champions hung on for a thrilling 31-26 win in the teams’ wild-card game.

After the big victory, Saints rookie running back Alvin Kamara captured the scene of New Orleans’ exuberant locker room via an Instagram Live stream, which featured Payton (awkwardly) cutting up a rug.

Yeah, we’re thinking he should stick to coaching.

We only can imagine what Payton’s dance moves will look like if the Saints take down the Minnesota Vikings in their division-round game next Sunday.

Thumbnail photo via Chuck Cook/USA TODAY Sports Images