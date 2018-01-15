Stars Back In NHL Playoff Contention Thanks To Balanced Attack

After failing to make the playoffs a season ago, the Dallas Stars have returned to playoff contention behind a roster that has talent at each position.

The Stars came into Monday’s matinee with the Boston Bruins in possession of a wild-card spot in the Western Conference as goaltender Kari Lehtonen makes his return to the crease. As well as a strong defensive presence, the Stars have a few outstanding forwards that will be a huge task for the Bruins to shut down.

