Steve Kerr ‘Rattled’ After Mistaking Reporter For Jimmy Garoppolo

Steve Kerr was a bit flustered Thursday night after the Golden State Warriors defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 126-113 at Oracle Arena.

It had nothing to do with Golden State’s performance — the Warriors beat a good team to improve their NBA-best record — or any pressing issues facing the organization. Instead, the Warriors coach was “rattled” because he thought one reporter asking a question actually was San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

Truth be told, the inquiring mind did not belong to Jimmy G, who’s set to become a free agent after an impressive string of performances down the stretch following an October trade from the New England Patriots. The question really came from Colin Ward-Henninger, an NBA writer for CBSSports.com.

Nevertheless, Kerr’s confusion only emphasizes just how popular Tom Brady’s former backup already has become in the Bay Area.