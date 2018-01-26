Super Bowl Odds: Patriots Vs. Eagles Prop Bets Worth Checking Out

Tom Brady hopes to join an exclusive group on Super Bowl weekend. After leading the New England Patriots to a third Super Bowl berth in four years, Brady now is poised to become the first player in two decades to claim both NFL MVP and Super Bowl MVP honors in the same season, sporting -120 odds to claim both awards at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Just 10 players have claimed both the NFL MVP and Super Bowl MVP award in the same campaign, with quarterback Kurt Warner the last to achieve the feat after leading the St. Louis Rams to a 23-16 win over the Tennessee Titans at Super Bowl XXXIV.

This season, Brady led all quarterbacks with 4,577 passing yards and closed out the schedule as a heavy -300 favorite to earn a third career NFL MVP award. The future Hall of Fame QB has followed up with five scoring passes in a pair of Patriots playoff victories, lifting him to a -125 bet to be named Super Bowl MVP for an unprecedented fifth time.

The Patriots pivot’s iconic No. 12 jersey was stolen following the team’s historic 34-28 win over Atlanta at Super Bowl LI a year ago, but with security expected to be significantly tightened at this year’s big game, the odds of Brady’s game jersey going home with the superstar sit at -200.

Brady has continued to perform at an elite level despite celebrating his 40th birthday last summer, leading to speculation on how many playing years he has left. Brady’s age is expected to remain a topic of conversation during next week’s Super Bowl broadcast, with the odds of his age being mentioned OVER five times pegged at a short -150.

There is at least one Patriots fan apparently eager to see Brady call it a career following next weekend’s Super Bowl betting matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles at US Bank Stadium. Brady’s wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, has reportedly been pushing for him to retire.

Bundchen has often been a topic of conversation during Patriots game broadcasts, but the odds of her name being mentioned on television OVER 1.5 times during the big game sit at an underdog +150 on the Super Bowl LII props.

Brady’s jersey is not the only article of clothing gaining attention on the Super Bowl props. Patriots coach Bill Belichick is a -125 favorite to be sporting a blue shirt at kickoff. The odds of the coaching legend wearing a gray shirt sit at +150, while a red or white shirt pays out on +750 odds.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images