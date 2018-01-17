Tennis Player Accidentally Drills Umpire In Head At Australian Open

Being a tennis umpire isn’t all it’s cracked up to be.

Not only do the on-court officials have to deal with occasional meltdowns from angry players, but they also must be prepared to take tennis balls to the head, apparently.

During the third-set tiebreaker in Tuesday night’s Australian Open match between Viktor Troicki and Nick Krygios, Troicki attempted to return a Kyrgios serve, but inadvertently drilled the umpire in the face. The ump wasn’t hurt, and shared a laugh with Troicki after the play.

Check this out:

Ouch.

As for the match, Troicki put up a strong fight against Krygios, but ultimately was outlasted in three sets — 7-5, 6-4, 7-6(2) — by the No. 17 ranked player in the world.

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images