This Has To Be The Most Electrifying Handball Play Of All Time, Right?

Who new handball was such a highlight factory?

While the United States is busy obsessing over the somewhat interesting NFL playoffs, the rest of the world is buzzing over something truly fascinating: the 2018 European Handball Championship in Croatia.

Need a reason to care? Check out this play from Icelandic winger Guojon Valur Sigurosson, which occurred during Tuesday’s match between Serbia and Iceland:

🇮🇸 Amazing react handed by Sigurdsson after a goal missed in 7 meters.

Handball players, would you be able to do it?

@rsSsrbije @HSI_Iceland #SRBISL #ehfeuro2018 #hypnoticgame pic.twitter.com/MAICKZISFx — EHF EURO (@EHFEURO) January 16, 2018

Not only was Guojon’s goal/flying mega punch incredibly entertaining, but it also came at a crucial point in the game.

The play came with just under four minutes remaining in the second half (professional handball matches consist of two 30-minute halves) and with Iceland trailing 26-25. Furthermore, the goal gave Guojon a whopping eight tallies for the match.

But it mattered not, as Serbia wound up winning 29-26, thus eliminating Iceland from the tournament.

Thumbnail photo via https://twitter.com/EHFEURO/status/953344513908576256