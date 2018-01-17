This Rob Gronkowski-Devin McCourty Clip Is Hilarious, Entirely Pointless

Rob Gronkowski is 6-foot-6. Devin McCourty is 5-foot-10.

The takeaway? Gronkowski is taller than his New England Patriots teammate.

Don’t believe us? Watch this clip from Wednesday’s AFC Championship Game press conference:

Well that settles it, Devin McCourty is in fact shorter than Rob Gronkowski. Wow. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/g1cQAmhmNv — Casey Baker (@CaseyBake16) January 17, 2018

Told you so.

However, don’t let this clip fool you into thinking nothing significant happened during media availability at Gillette Stadium. In fact, it’s what didn’t happen that’s truly newsworthy, as quarterback Tom Brady skipped his press conference to be with the Patriots medical staff.

The team later announced that Brady has been placed on the injury report with a right hand ailment.

We still can’t stop watching that Gronk-McCourty clip, though.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images